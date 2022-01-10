Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 403.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

