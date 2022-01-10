Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,226 Shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Music Acquisition were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Music Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The Music Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

