Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $59.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

