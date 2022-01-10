Bath & Body Works Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.