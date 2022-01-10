Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $93.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

