Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stake Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baxter International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Baxter International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

