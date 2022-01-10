Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.60 on Monday, hitting $460.50. 166,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,809. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

