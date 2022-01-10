Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 70,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 334.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $414,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.78. 807,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,142,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $646.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

