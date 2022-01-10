Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $21.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.11. 18,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

