Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.63. 12,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,849. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.