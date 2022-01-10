Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,650 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,415. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

