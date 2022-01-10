Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $510,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM opened at $70.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

