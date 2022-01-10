Bella Protocol Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.45 million and $8.49 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.