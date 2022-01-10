Berenberg Bank Boosts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.56 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.30 ($0.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.
