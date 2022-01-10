Berenberg Bank Boosts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.56 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.30 ($0.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

