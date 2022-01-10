Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 292 ($3.93) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised C&C Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.77) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 236 ($3.18) on Friday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £927.22 million and a P/E ratio of -14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

