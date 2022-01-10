Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 292 ($3.93) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised C&C Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.77) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CCR stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.18) on Friday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a market cap of £927.22 million and a PE ratio of -14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.02.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

