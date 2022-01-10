Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.64. Eco has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.47).
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.