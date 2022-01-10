Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.64. Eco has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.47).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

