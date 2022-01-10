Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.13. 443,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,256. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.