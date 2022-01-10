BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $744,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

