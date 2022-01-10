BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $606,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,855,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.