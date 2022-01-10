BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,685 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in New York Times were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

