BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.96

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 29260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

