Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. decreased their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.55.

BIIB stock opened at $232.60 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.