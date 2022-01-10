Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520. Bionomics has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

