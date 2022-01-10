Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.99.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

About Bioxytran

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.