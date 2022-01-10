Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $5.80 on Friday. Bird Global has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

