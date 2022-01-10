Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSE:BRDS opened at $5.80 on Friday. Bird Global has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.