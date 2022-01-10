BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $149,771.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.03 or 0.99782043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00089317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00796315 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

