bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $592,333.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $592,333.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.05 or 0.07324616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.58 or 0.99938330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.