Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$10,396.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$10,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,958,989 shares in the company, valued at C$13,374,630.28.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Trevor Haynes sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$23,500.00.

Shares of BDI traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$4.33. 1,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,386. The firm has a market cap of C$250.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2510776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

