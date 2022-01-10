BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.43% of Target worth $9,414,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 44.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 83.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $230.78 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average is $245.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.