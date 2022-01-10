BlackRock Inc. Has $27.67 Billion Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.31% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $27,669,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $468.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

