BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.19% of 3M worth $7,302,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

3M stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

