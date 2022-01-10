BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $8,487,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $892.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

