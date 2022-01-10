BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,035,957 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $6,383,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.01. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

