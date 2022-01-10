BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,872,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 37,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

