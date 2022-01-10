B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Raised to 675.00 at Credit Suisse Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to 675.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,180. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

