BMO Capital Markets Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price to C$16.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.68.

HRUFF stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

