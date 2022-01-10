Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,458. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

