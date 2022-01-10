Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,470.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,434.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,343.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2,308.05. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

