Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

