Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

