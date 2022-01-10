Boston Partners Purchases New Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

