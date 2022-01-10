Boston Partners Takes $228,000 Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,003,678 shares of company stock worth $281,586,342.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.