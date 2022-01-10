Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $135.35 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

