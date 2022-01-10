Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

