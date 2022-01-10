Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $446.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.