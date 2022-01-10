Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,502 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $161.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

