Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

