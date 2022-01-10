BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 29.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 7,168,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 67,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 9,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.23.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

