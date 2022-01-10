BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.24

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMP. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

